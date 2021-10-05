Pandemic worker shortages are traveling to the North Pole as the world’s largest Christmas store is struggling to get employees.

"We are looking for workers much like the rest of the world,” said Chrissy Dutcher.

Dutcher is a personnel manager at Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth. The number of employees at the world's largest Christmas store is in short supply. Dutcher said there about 150 to 200 positions that need to be filled.

"We're of course looking for cashiers for our checkout. We are still looking for penners to do the ornament personalizing that we do here at Bronners. We are looking for staff to fill our catalog and internet fulfillment area in the back,” Dutcher said.

Dutcher said most jobs will be needed through December 31st, maybe longer, with an emphasis on customer service.

"It's just very important that we have staff who are willing to help the customers out when it may be a year where it's going to be a little thin with staff and they may have a harder finding some of the things that they're looking for,” Dutcher said.

Bronner’s is offering incentives in an effort to find new employees.

"Time and a half on Saturday nights and Sundays. With our minimum wage right now here at Bronner’s being $11.50 if you work Saturdays between 6 and 9 p.m. and all day on Sundays, we now offer $17.25 an hour during those time periods,” Dutcher said.

Dutcher said there will be more flexible scheduling than in years past. She said Bronner’s is spreading word far and wide that the business is in need of Santa's helpers.

"We're hoping we get the applicants. We're hoping that they see that we're hiring and that they come in and apply with us so that we can have them for the season,” Dutcher said.