Santa Claus will return to the Santa House in Midland this year.
However, there will be some changes implemented due the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Santa will return to downtown Midland on Saturday, Nov. 28.
“The Santa House is an inclusive place where any child can come share a free visit with Santa Claus,” said Sharon Mortensen, President and CEO of the Midland Area Community Foundation. “Although we’re forgoing the traditional Santa Arrival and Courthouse Lighting, we’re excited to offer two options for households to have Santa House experiences in 2020. We’ll be offering a socially-distanced, in-person option, as well as a virtual option via Zoom.”
The following safety precautions are being implemented for in-person visits:
- Reservations are required to be made in advance, allowing for contact tracing. Time slots are limited.
- Drop-in visits to the Santa House will not be permitted.
- COVID-19 screening for all households and volunteers will occur prior to entry to the Santa House.
- Masks will be required by all Santa House volunteers and visitors, with the exception of children under the age of two.
- A protective barrier, equipped with a ventilation system, will be between Santa Claus and households to facilitate a contactless experience.
- The Santa House will be disinfected thoroughly between visits.
- For those who would prefer a digital Santa experience, video conferencing time slots will be available through Zoom.
In addition, the Santa House is looking for volunteers to help facilitate the visits with Santa. If you are interested in volunteering, click here or call 989-839-9661.
