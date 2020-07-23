santa claus & child

Santa Claus isn’t coming to town.

Santa’s Village in Chesaning has been cancelled for 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made in a Facebook post stating that the Board of Directors said they were uncertain with the challenges they will face with the virus.

They said they are still planning exciting events and hope everyone still joins them to celebrate the holiday season in a different way at the Saginaw County Fairgrounds.

