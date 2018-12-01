Santas flooded the streets of downtown Flint for the YMCA's 9th annual 5K run and walk.
Participants got in their five-piece Santa suits to help raise funds for the YMCA’s Partner with Youth Programs.
Proceeds to go towards scholarships for families and children that want to participate in various YMCA programs.
"For many Flint families, it isn't Black Friday or Christmas music on the radio but the Santa Run that officially starts the Christmas season," said Janet Tweddle, Chief Operating Officer of the YMCA of Greater Flint. "Every year we add to this festive event!"
This year they hope to raise $500,000.
