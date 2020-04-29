Officials in Sault Ste Marie have located a missing special needs child.
According to Chippewa County Central Dispatch, the girl has Down syndrome, and is non-verbal.
She was last seen at around 11 p.m. last night before her disappearance.
Late Wednesday morning, central dispatch said she was located.
