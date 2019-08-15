The Savant Group announced a $10 million investment to the city of Midland.
The group, comprised of four individual companies, is building its new headquarters on Bay City Road.
The building will be 53,000 square-feet and sit on a 30-acre site.
The building will house Savant Labs, Tannas Co., King Refrigeration, and the Institute of Materials of the Savant Group, along with the Center for Quality Assurance and a new machine shop. It will include laboratory testing, manufacturing, research, technical training, and administrative space for more than 85 employees, Savant said in a press release.
The group anticipates the headquarters will allow a 40 percent increase in job creation over the next several years.
“This is an exciting time for us as we unveil our new headquarters in the year of our 50th anniversary. We have come a long way since Ted Selby started Savant Labs in 1969 as a materials-consulting firm. It truly shows the dedication and hard work of our employees and is a significant milestone in pursuit of our goal to continuously improve our service to our growing global customer base,” President Rebecca Cox, said.
The headquarters are scheduled to be finished in early 2021.
