Business at the Savoy Bar and Grill continues, thanks in part to all those who donated to help keep the Saginaw restaurant open.
“Kind of overwhelmed by how much the community has stepped up, and the gofundme, how well it’s gone,” said co-owner Jim Atwood.
Atwood says that gracious support has allowed the Savoy to continue its annual tradition of a free Thanksgiving dinner. “I call it a fun day because it really is.”
In all, 500 meals were served to anyone who wanted a turkey dinner.
“We have people that come out from SVSU that can’t get home for the holidays. We have had a couple of people from Delta come in already. So, you know it’s just a place to come and have a dinner.”
People TV5 talked to said they’re glad they could be at the diner for the annual meal.
Atwood says the money raised from the gofundme has already been used to help dig the Savoy out of the financial hole it was in.
Today’s dinner marked the 13th year free Thanksgiving dinners have been served. And at the moment, a 14th year is likely.
All the more reason for Atwood, and the community he loves, to give thanks.
“Right now, it looks as though we will be OK.”
To contribute to the gofundme, click here.
