A local bar and grill on the verge of shutting down asked the community for help to keep their doors open and so far they haven’t disappointed.
“We finally threw our pride down and put it out there,” said Steve West, co-owner of the Savoy Bar & Grill in Saginaw.
West, who co-owns the restaurant with Jim Atwood, said it has been a tough year. He said the Savoy has been a staple in the Saginaw community far longer than they have owned it.
“The Savoy has actually been here for 100 years,” West said.
Which is what makes the prospect of having to close the restaurant doors that much worse. As TV5 previously reported, the business is in debt to the state by a substantial amount.
That is why they started a GoFundMe with the hopes of raising $60,000. So far, the community has helped them reach about one-third of their goal.
“You know it’s a community center, it’s a family. The people that come in here we know and love, and we have the opportunity to help people every day that need help,” West said.
Even though the Savoy Bar and Grill is facing a hardship of its own, the owners said they are still going to offer their free Thanksgiving dinner. It is the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and they have been doing it for 13 years.
“It’s a tradition. It’s been 13 years. You know, as long as we’re here and we can do this, we’re going to do it,” Atwood said.
Atwood said the Saginaw community is like family and they are thankful for the support so far.
“It’s been an emotional ride actually with people coming in and sharing gifts, money, hugs, lottery tickets. You know, just even people coming in and saying, ‘you know, I can’t really donate but I put you guys in our prayer group at church and we’re praying for you.’ And you know to me, that’s better than money,” Atwood said.
The Savoy is hosting a fundraiser on Nov. 23 with special guest Lee Vervoort, from “The Walking Dead.” The Saginaw-native will be there for a meet and greet.
Memorabilia will also be available for purchase with all proceeds going to the Savoy.
