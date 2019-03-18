Southbound I-75 at US-23 in Genesee County was closed for a few hours on Monday due to a crash.
All southbound lanes were closed, but have since reopened.
A driver was transported to the emergency room. There is no information available on a condition or if anyone else was involved.
The accident was reported at 12:38 p.m.
There is no further information available.
