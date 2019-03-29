Two lanes of I-75 in Genesee County have reopened after a jackknifed semi-truck.
It happened in the southbound lanes after M-57 (Vienna Road), Exit 131.
Mi Drive is reporting all lanes have been cleared.
No one was hurt.
