The right two lanes of southbound I-75 in Genesee County that were closed for a crash have re-opened.
The Michigan Department of Transportation reported that southbound I-75 at Bristol Road/Exit 116 had two lanes blocked due to the crash.
A picture from the scene appeared to show the accident involving a car and semi-truck.
No further information is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.