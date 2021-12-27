A crash on southbound I-75 in Saginaw County caused traffic delays Monday morning.
It happened on southbound I-75, just after the M-46 exit about 11:25 a.m.
It is unclear how many vehicles were involved or the condition of those involved.
The road has since reopened.
