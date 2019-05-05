All southbound lanes on I-75, after M-46 (Exit 149) near Buena Vista, have reopened following a rollover accident.
It was paged out by central dispatch at about 12:35 p.m. on Sunday, May 5.
TV5 crews saw an RV trailer and a pickup truck being towed away from the scene.
The southbound lanes were all opened at about 2:05 p.m.
The Buena Vista Fire Department responded to the scene.
