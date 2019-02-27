US-127 in Roscommon County was closed for several hours on Wednesday.
The southbound side was closed from mile-marker 201 through M-55 due to an overturned semi-truck.
The semi-truck drove into the median, according to troopers.
No one was hurt.
Troopers say the incident was weather related.
