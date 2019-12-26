The Owen Road Exit ramp off of US-23 in Genesee County is closed due to a crash.
The crash was reported at 1:42 p.m.
A semi-truck crashed into the Owen Road overpass and caught on fire. The truck was hauling pickles.
The driver of the semi was treated for minor injuries, according to the Fenton fire chief.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
The southbound lanes of US-23 were closed for hours while officials dealt with the crash, but have since reopened.
The overpass did not receive any structural damage as a result from the crash, said Jocelyn Hall, spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Transportation.
MDOT will complete a full inspection on Friday, but the preliminary review indicates there is no need for any repairs, Hall said.
TV5 will update once we learn more.
