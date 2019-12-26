The southbound lanes of US-23 are closed at the Owen Road Exit in Genesee County due to a crash.
The crash was reported at 1:42 p.m.
A semi-truck crashed into the Owen Road overpass and caught on fire.
The driver of the semi was treated for minor injuries, according to the Fenton fire chief.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
The truck was hauling food.
TV5 will update once we learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.