Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village (SBEV) is hosting a community forum for its upcoming Flint Sports Complex.
The forum will be held on Thursday, Aug. 13 from 3:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. The office is located at 4119 N. Saginaw St. in Flint.
SBEV is inviting the community to learn about the new project build.
SBEV said partial funding for the new building comes from the Detroit Lions NFL Grassroots Foundation.
Complimentary appetizers will be provided by Flint Fresh Food Hub and Cosmic Burrito food truck.
SBEV will hold a raffle to win a flat-screen TV. The winner will be announced at the end.
Attendees will have a chance to register for the upcoming fall after-school programming and respond to the 2020 Census.
The event will be live-streamed on the organization’s Facebook page for those who are unable to attend.
SBEV is asking all who are planning to attend to please wear a mask and practice social distancing during the event.
