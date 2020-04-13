SC Johnson has awarded the Dow Bay Area Family YMCA with a $12,000 grant to support the YMCA’s Free Youth Food Program.
Officials said the YMCA’s Free Youth Food Program currently provides three meals a day to all Bay County youth 18 years of age and younger during the week from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Two meals for both Saturday and Sunday are served on Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. as well.
In response to government-mandated school closures, the YMCA expanded on the program to include an extra meal to feed kids and teens who were relying on school meals.
In late March, SC Johnson awarded the Dow Bay Area Family YMCA a $12,000 grant to cover the costs of adding dinner to the program.
“As a pillar of our community for over 135 years, we strive to fill its needs rather than our own,” said Dow Bay Area Family YMCA CEO, Jim Vietti. “That’s why we are so grateful to be working with businesses like SC Johnson with missions that align with ours so that we can continue finding more ways to positively impact our community especially during these challenging days.”
The Free Youth Food Program is a partnership with the USDA and Michigan Department of Education.
Officials said breakfast and lunch are financially covered under the federally-funded program.
According to officials, the grant from SC Johnson will cover all dinner expenses, which were previously being paid for by the YMCA.
Officials said on average, about 600 meals are distributed through the Free Youth Food Program to this county’s youth every day during the government-mandated shutdown.
The full Free Youth Food Program distribution schedule and list of partners can be found on the Dow Bay Area Family YMCA’s website, www.ymcabaycity.org/foodprogram/.
Since the YMCA was closed on March 16th, over 10,000 meals have been served.
