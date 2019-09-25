A case of scabies was reported at an elementary school in Genesee County this week.
Central Elementary in Davison reported the case on Sept. 24.
Scabies is an infestation of the skin with the microscopic mite Sarcoptes scabei.
The mite burrows and lives under the skin, and can infect anyone.
Symptoms include pimple-like irritations, burrows or rash of the skin, intense itching, and sores on the body.
For more information on scabies, click here.
