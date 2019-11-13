Saginaw County Animal Care & Control is temporarily not accepting or adopting cats because of illness.
In a post on its Facebook page, the center said that a hold has been put on adopting or accepting cats and kittens while they investigate after several animals have gotten ill.
It’s unclear what is making the cats ill, but SCACC said it is working diligently to provide the best possible care for all animals.
