Saginaw County Animal Care and Control is offering temporary housing to animals that have been impacted by the recent flooding across Mid-Michigan.
If you have been impacted by the emergency evacuations and need a place for your pet, call the center at 989-385-0230 for assistance.
Staff members are accepting animals by appointment and will meet the owners in the parking lot at 1312 Gratiot Ave. in Saginaw.
Some pets were already taken to the shelter after responders rescued them from their home.
