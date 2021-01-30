Zehnder's Snowfest is underway with ice and snow sculptures across downtown Frankenmuth.
This year's festival is scaled back due to the pandemic but that isn't stopping people from heading out and enjoying the sights.
“We had nice crowds yesterday,” said Linda Kelly from the Snowfest committee.
And it seems a nice crowd came back on Saturday.
“It’s nice to see everybody just kind of having fun, walking through, checking everything out and they just keep on moving,” Kelly said.
For Augustine Odell, this is his first Snowfest.
“It’s crowded here, I love it,” Odell said. “It’s a good sight, seeing everybody outside again.”
Even though there are COVID-19 restrictions in place being back outside at a public event is giving him some normalcy.
“Because it’s outside I think people feel more safe because of it,” Odell said.
Because of restrictions on indoor dining a snack tent has been set-up and dinners are take-out only.
“We get them their food, get them out,” Kelly said. “We have seating outside, there’s a lot of areas in town that has outdoor seating.”
One of those people eating outside is Jay Lewis, who drove an hour-and-a-half to come visit the festival.
“We still think this is a family tradition to the best of our ability,” Lewis said. “We like coming. We’re happy there’s at least something going on.”
And for Lewis, eating outside is quite alright with him.
“It’s certainly not ideal but I like my food and I’m going to do what I can to make that happen,” Lewis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.