The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office is sounding the alarm after several residents have been targeted by scam artists.
The department said that in just one day they got three calls from people inquiring about warrants or money owed because they received a call from a sheriff’s office.
Someone actually went to the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office to turn themselves in on warrants they didn’t have, because the phone scammers were so convincing and persistent, deputies said.
Phone scammers have the ability to clone a number from different agencies, including police agencies, and some actually claim to be current employees.
Deputies are reminding people to not pay any money or give out personal information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.