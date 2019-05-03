People are being warned about scammers calling from international numbers to collect toll charges.
The Federal Communications Commission said “one ring” scam calls have been targeting specific area codes in bursts recently.
Scammers will call in the middle of the night and hang up after one ring. They’re trying to get the person to call back, so they can collect toll charges from the person.
The FCC said these calls often come in from a 222 country code, which is for a country in western Africa.
Tips from the FCC:
- Do not call back numbers you do not recognize, especially those appearing to originate overseas.
- File a complaint with the FCC if you received these calls: www.fcc.gov/complaints
- If you never make international calls, consider talking to your phone company about blocking outbound international calls to prevent accidental toll calls.
- Check your phone bill for charges you don’t recognize.
