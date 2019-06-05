A Mid-Michigan police department is warning people about a scam in the area.
St. Louis Police Officers are investigating a scam where a caller posed as a Gratiot County Sheriff’s Deputy to get money out of a man.
Officers said the scammer told the St. Louis resident a co-worker of theirs had been arrested and needed the man to wire money through Western Union to get out of the Gratiot County Jail.
The caller had information about the community and the intended victim, according to officers.
Officers said the scammer was persistent and called the victim back every time the connection was lost.
Officers are reminding everyone that the Gratiot County Jail only accepts cash or debit card for bond and they must be paid in person.
Bond can’t be paid with wire transfers or prepaid gift cards.
