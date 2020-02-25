A Mid-Michigan resident nearly fell for a phone scam after the caller’s number was cloned to look like it was coming from the Saginaw Police Department.
The scammer told the resident that they were a detective, and that a warrant was going to be issued for the man. The scammer had the man’s name, birth date, address, phone number, and email address, and said the person needed to call US Legal Group to take care of the warrant.
The victim was transferred to the Financial resource Department, where they said he needed to send money to take care of the warrant, and that’s when the man became suspicious.
The Saginaw Police Department reminds people they will never contact you about warrants for your arrest, and will never ask you to send money.
cloning and masking numbers is very common. Scammers can even clone your number to confuse you!
