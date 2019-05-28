A Mid-Michigan sheriff’s office is reminding people to stay vigilant for scammers.
The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office said multiple people have reported scammers calling, saying they are from DTE Energy.
One person told deputies they believed the caller, bought $999 in prepaid gift cards and gave the caller the number off the back.
Deputies said any legitimate business will not ask for gift cards as payment.
They are asking people to make sure your family knows that, especially vulnerable adults.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.