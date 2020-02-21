The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about an eBay card scam.
The office received information from Rite Aid on Friday, Feb. 21 about customers coming in to buy eBay cards for a loan company.
The customers said they received a call from a loan company offering to pay off their loans if they send in an eBay card, the sheriff's office said.
"Not only are they stealing your money through the eBay cards, they potentially can use the personal information you gave them over the phone to hack into your accounts," the sheriff's office said.
No reputable loan company will ask for your personal information and offer to pay off a loan by giving them eBay cards, the sheriff's office added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.