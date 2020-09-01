Bay City residents need to be on alert for scam calls that use the public safety department’s phone number.
Police said during the scam call, the suspect identified himself as a police officer and told the victim there was a warrant out for their arrest.
The suspect asked the victim for their social security number and other information.
The Bay City Public Safety Department said its department as well as other law enforcement agencies would not follow such a protocol.
“Please remember to NEVER give out personal information over the phone," the public safety department wrote on Facebook. "Please share this information with anyone susceptible to these types of scams.”
