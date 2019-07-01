The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said someone has been using names of employees at the sheriff’s office to scam people out of money.
According to the sheriff's office, the scammer will call introducing themselves as an employee and claim that there is a warrant for the individual’s arrest.
If that individual does not give the scammer money cards, the scammer claims the individual will be arrested.
The sheriff’s office said no law enforcement agency will call you with a warrant demanding money cards to avoid an individual's arrest.
“Unfortunately, from time to time a victim gives the caller the info from the cards, once that happens there is nothing that can be done in order to stop the transaction or get the money back,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.
