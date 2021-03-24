Grand Blanc Township Police is warning residents about a scam being reported in the area.
According to officers, people have been getting calls from people claiming to be from the United States Customs and Border Protection.
The caller says a package was seized at the border with the person’s name on it and they can get it to you after a fine is paid.
Grand Blanc officers said this is a scam, CBP will not call you about packages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.