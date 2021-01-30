Two Mid-Michigan law enforcement agencies are warning residents about a scam going around.
Both Bay County and Tuscola County sheriff's offices posted a warning about a scam where victims are led to believe they are paying a family member's bail.
The scammer calls a victim to tell them their grandson was in jail and they needed to pay a large amount of money to bail him out. The victim is told someone will come by their house to pick up the money.
A man in his mid-30s in a black car with tinted windows and posing as a bail bondsman came to the victim's home and collected the money.
Officers are reminding people law enforcement will not call requesting money over the phone and no one will collect money from your home for bail.
Everyone is asked to warm any elderly relatives about the scams as the people could be targeting older people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.