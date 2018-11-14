You retirement nest egg is a potential target to be cracked by cyber-thieves out to steal your life savings.
Protecting your 401K and your financial future can be as easy or difficult as having the proper password.
Scammers and hackers are trying to steal your future by robbing your 401K.
First, they trick you into giving up personal information which data security expert Scott Wrobel says is the key.
"Finding out that personal information allows them to get the password. Things like their social security number, their address, their date of birth, those things that the call centers require so you can get access to your account," Wrobel said.
The nation's largest retirement account managers are increasing cyber security, but the weak links in the chain are you and that password.
Once in your account, they're moving your money using a variety of very costly schemes, according to local financial advisor Rick Barnett. "A 401K tends to have loan provisions, the ability to distribute out the money. Prior to retirement they may have the ability to roll it out to an IRA account."
Barnett says the potential for fraud is unlimited.
"401Ks normally have some sizeable sums of money, especially people getting close to retirement. It could have tens or in some cases hundreds of thousands of dollars. So they're looking at the target because it's so big," Barnett said.
And those retirement savings are not protected by the FDIC, meaning your losses aren't insured by the federal government.
You can lessen your hacking risk by never accessing your 401K account on a public computer or through public wi-fi.
You should always use strong, and long passwords, avoiding publicly posted names of pets, family members or birthdays accessible on social media.
And implement two-factor authentication, requiring a code sent by text message, in addition to your password for logging in.
Follow those steps and you may keep your nest egg from being cracked.
Experts also recommend that investors be sure to ask their plan administrators about having cyber insurance, that's a plan that would cover any losses from hacking.
