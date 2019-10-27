Mid-Michigan is scaring away the hunger at a Halloween bowling party.
Children and their families came out to Bay Lanes Bowling and Banquet Center and were treated to a free round of bowling with the donation of non-perishable food items.
“Having people come out and just having free bowling, open bowling, and free pizza for canned good donations to Hidden Harvest,” said Paul Gaiser with Thrivent Financial.
The canned good cash donations will help Thrivent Financial with its initiative to scare away hunger.
“Biggest goal here is to highlight the generosity in our community and to bring some good attention to a great organization that’s doing great work in our community,” Gaiser said.
While bowling balls strike bowling pins, canned good pile up for Hidden Harvest.
“100% of the donations are going to go to Hidden Harvest, which does great work locally for the Great Lakes Bay Region,” Gaiser said.
Hidden Harvest works to alleviate hunger in Mid-Michigan. Their mission to scare away hunger coincides with Thrivent Financial’s vision as a non-profit.
“I think the biggest piece is it’s a part of who we are,” Gaiser said. “Our tagline is live generously, we like to live that. I think with the food needs in our community being so big that it’s something we feel called to do.”
They hope kids will be able to have fun and learn something in the process.
“You never know what fruits going to bare from seeds you plant,” Gaiser said. “With the young kids seeing how important this type of stuff is and how accessible it can be.”
