A crash that was impacting traffic on northbound I-75 in Bay County has cleared.
MDOT reported the crash happened just ahead of a work zone.
That caused traffic to be detoured off NB I-75 and onto the M-13 connector as crews need to repair the moveable barrier wall.
The area was back open at around 1:15 p.m.
