The Saginaw County Health Department will be hosting two walk-in COVID-19 vaccine events this weekend.
The first one will be on Friday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at the UAW Local 699 building on 1911 Bagley Road in Saginaw. The second event will be on Saturday, April 10 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. the Mt. Olive Institutional Missionary Baptist Church on 1114 North 6th street in Saginaw.
Residents who show up to the first vaccine event on April 9 will receive a two dose Pfizer vaccine. The vaccine event on April 10 I a one dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
No registration and no insurance billing are required at both events. Residents must bring an ID to receive a vaccine.
Residents who have questions can call the SCHD at 989-771-1010.
