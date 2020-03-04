A scholarship fund has been established in honor of a Mid-Michigan EMT who died in a crash earlier this year.
James Bloss, 21, died on Jan. 3, 2020.
Now Medstar has established the James Bloss EMS Scholarship Fund that will award grants to high school students and young adults in Genesee County to attend a qualifying EMT training program.
“Everyone loved James. He was full of positive energy and compassionately cared for each of his patients and team members,” said Kolby Miller, CEO, Medstar. “This scholarship honors his commitment to quality care and will help others in his community to launch their healthcare careers.”
Those interested in an EMT scholarship can apply by clicking here.
The scholarship was established at James’s funeral and funds were raised through donations and the sale of memorial wristbands. The fund has collected $5,950 so far. Donations are still being accepted. Contributions may be mailed to: James Bloss EMS Scholarship Fund C/O Medstar 380 N. Gratiot Ave. Clinton Township, MI 48036
