It is the second time this year that a lottery prize has gone unclaimed.
On Monday a $1 million Mega Millions ticket expired sending the money into the school aid fund.
The ticket was purchased at a CVS Pharmacy in Ypsilanti last year on March 2nd, and no one came forward to claim it before the deadline.
In January a $250,000 Powerball prize was also unclaimed.
According to the Michigan Lottery, winners have one year to claim prizes, but because the ticket was set to expire on Saturday the deadline was extended to Monday at 4:45 p.m.
This was not the largest payout forfeited in the state’s lottery game.
The record for an unclaimed lottery ticket was a $34 million prize back in 1998.
