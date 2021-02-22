Flint Community Schools students were expecting to return back to in person learning Monday but three days ago the return was postponed indefinitely. Board member Danielle Green said she doesn't think they're ready.
"I talked to staff, I talked to teachers, different people who work in the building, and the consensus was they were all afraid because they were not ready," Green said.
In a statement from the superintendent, the delay was credited to a lack of sneeze guards.
“In my opinion, we failed,” Green said. “We didn't do what we were supposed to do. What we assured staff that we would do to keep them safe as children come back. Until we do that, it's going to be a no from me."
Green said to parents itching for that return to the classroom, she understands the frustration.
“But when I weighed out the options of waiting versus going back and the dangers involved. People getting covid, taking covid home to grandparents, parents, and other siblings. I have to be able to sleep at night," she said.
So, what still has left to be done to be able to go back safely?
"I don't know. I just know that staff is scared," Green said.
She said she'll continue doing her part to ensure FCS is safe before students return.
"I'm here for the community. And if I have to hoot and holler to do what I can to make sure they're safe, that's what I’m going to do."
