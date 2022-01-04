A crash involving a pickup truck and a school bus sent three students and two adults to the hospital.
Deputies were sent to the corner of Ely Highway and W. Tyler Road for the crash on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 7:15 a.m.
A pickup truck was traveling westbound on W. Tyler Road when it failed to stop at a stop sign, according to the preliminary investigation. The truck was struck on the driver’s door by a northbound Dean Transportation bus, the Gratiot County Sheriff's Office said.
The bus had four students inside as well as the driver, a 54-year-old woman from Breckenridge. Three students and the driver were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. The sheriff's office said the driver of the pickup truck, a 30-year-old man from St. Louis, was flown to Butterworth in Grand Rapids with critical injuries.
Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this crash, the sheriff's office stated. Deputies were assisted by the Michigan State Police Reconstruction Team, Alma Fire and Rescue, Ithaca Fire and Rescue and Mobile Medical Response.
