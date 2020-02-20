A Sanilac County school bus driver is accused of inappropriately touching a young female student and driving recklessly.
The Michigan State Police Caro Post received the complaint in November 2019 from the Brown City Police Department.
The complaint alleged 53-year-old James Kevin Burke, a bus driver for Brown City Schools, had inappropriately touched an 8-year-old female student while on the bus and was driving recklessly, police said.
Police investigated and sent the report to the Sanilac County Prosecutor's Office for review.
Burke was arrested on Feb. 19, 2020 and charged with four counts of reckless driving, and one count of disorderly contact - obscene conduct.
Burke was released on a personal recognizance bond.
He has since resigned his employment with Brown City Schools, police said.
