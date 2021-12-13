Law enforcement around Michigan is stepping up patrols to ensure students’ safety when traveling to and from school as a part of an initiative to look for drivers illegally passing school buses.
“Operation Safe Stop” is a campaign to help local school districts provide education and enforcement in their communities. The campaign was performed statewide from Oct. 18 to 22.
Preliminary reports indicated officers made 122 traffic stops and issued 50 citations for illegal passing of school buses. The stops also include 29 other citations and three misdemeanor arrests.
“Drivers have an obligation to know and obey the laws regarding when to stop for a school bus,” said Michael L. Prince, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP). “Ensuring our students are safe during loading and unloading must be a priority for everyone.”
Drivers must prepare to stop when a school buses’ overhead lights are flashing yellow and stop at least 20 feet away from the bus when the overhead lights are flashing red.
“I am grateful to our bus drivers, law enforcement officers, and Michiganders who drive safely for keeping our kids safe on the road,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “Operation Safe Stop is an effective joint effort that reminds us that we all have to be mindful on the road and do our part to help kids get to school safely. We will continue finding ways to help kids stay focused on learning without worrying for their health and safety, both in and out of the classroom.”
For more information, go to Michigan.gov.SchoolBusSafety.
