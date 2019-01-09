Consumers Energy is on the scene after a school bus apparently snagged a line and pulled down a pole.
Genesee County Central Dispatch confirms that a school bus snagged a power line at Boston and Cumings in the City of Flint.
The wire and cable line came down on the bus, but there were no power lines, according to police.
Flint Police said another vehicle hit the utility pole earlier, and the bus driver didn't see the down wires because it was still dark out.
TV5 was told there were students on board, but no one was hurt.
Police said there was damage to the side door of the bus.
