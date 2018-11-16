IMAGE: Closings and Delays

The following Mid-Michigan schools & organizations are closed on 11/16/18:

Chippewa Hills Schools

Hale Schools

Hale Senior Center

Iosco Co. Comm. on Aging - Central Office

Oscoda Schools

Oscoda Au Sable Senior Center

State Street Academy (due to building maintenance)

Sunrise Side Senior Services

Tawas Area Schools

Tawas Senior Center

Whittemore-Prescott Schools

