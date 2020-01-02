Richmond Community Schools closed on Jan. 2 and Jan. 3 after being attacked by a ransomware virus.
According to the school, the virus has affected operating systems including telephones, copiers, classroom technology and heaters.
District personnel and network server contractors have been working to resolve the problem. The school expects the problem to be resolved by Thursday.
No student or staff information has been compromised.
