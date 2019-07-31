Bay City Public Schools will continue to offer free meals to their students in the upcoming school year.
Lunches are funded by a USDA program called Community Eligibility Provision. The program allows schools to provide free breakfast and lunch to students in low-income areas.
Some schools in the district did not qualify and will not be able to participate.
“The schools that aren’t eligible to participate are Bay City Western Middle and High School, Auburn Elementary and Mackensen Elementary,” said Director of Nutrition Services, Janet Nettleton.
Nettleton said the schools chosen for the program were determined through a census. She said certain areas in Bay City did not meet the threshold of poverty guidelines set by the state and federal government.
“We have different pockets of where the census data shows that there’s more need for that. There’s more students and families that qualify for free and reduced meals,” Nettleton said.
However, she said they are continuing to apply for all schools within the Bay City District to receive CEP, and that the program is guaranteed to continue for at least four years.
“I understand that there’s probably a need, and we do have a lot of families in those areas that don’t qualify for CEP that could definitely benefit from it. But it’s not anything that the district itself said we’re not going to provide this here, but we will maybe in another school. It truly runs on being eligible from the State of Michigan,” Nettleton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.