Bay City Public School students gathered in Wenonah Park Wednesday afternoon for a free summer lunch and a little mid-day entertainment.
Districts across the state boast similar summer feeding programs that provide free meals to students who might go without until school starts back in the fall.
“I think that the juggler is really cool, and my favorite part has been the flames and the bowling ball,” said Rachal Majeske.
It was a sight to see under the Nicholas Pavilion for the annual Young People Summer Series.
“It gets them outside. They get to get up and dance and have fun and run around and play,” said Michael Bacigaluel, organizer.
This is the 20th year for the series. Students can come every Wednesday and have fun. The series provides more than just fun though. Kids who usually miss out on meals in the summer can come and eat.
“We know that there are kids that are hungry, and we know these kids don’t always have an opportunity for three meals a day,” said Janet Nettleton, Director of Nutrition Services.
In Wenonah Park, children can enjoy nutritional lunches and live entertainment all summer long.
“There is a turkey and cheese sandwich, sun chips, mixed fruit cup, cherry tomatoes, and a treat today was a nice pudding cup, and of course milk is always included,” Nettleton said.
Bay City Public Schools Summer Feeding Program helps to make a difference in the midst of all the fun.
“It’s a great opportunity for us. We’ve had all kinds of compliments. We see a lot of grandparents bringing kids,” Nettleton said.
Grandparents like Sue, who came out to spend quality time with her grandchildren.
“We love being able to spend some time in the summer together before they go back to school. It’s awesome,” said Sue Lambert.
People in attendance said in addition to the live entertainment, the food doesn’t disappoint.
“It’s pretty good food actually,” Majeske said.
