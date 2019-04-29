The Bad Axe Public School District is mourning the loss of a high school teacher.
The district reported that Mr. Tom Trusock passed away over the weekend.
The district said extra staff will be available to assist any student who needs help throughout the school day.
The district is asking that you keep Mr. Trusock’s family in your thoughts and prayers.
