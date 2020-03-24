Carman-Ainsworth Community Schools has decided to suspend its food distribution after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a stay-at-home order.
The executive order, which went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on March 24, orders all non-essential employees to stay at home. Residents are allowed to leave their homes to go to the grocery stores, doctor appointments, or limited other activities.
The order is in effect at least until April 13.
Staff with Carman-Ainsworth Community Schools had been providing breakfast and lunch meals to students over the past week. The district suspended those efforts at 2:30 p.m. on March 23 due to the governor's order.
"There are many questions that have still yet to be answered. However, our direction from the Governor is clear, 'stay home, stay safe, save lives.' We will continue to monitor the situation and provide the most up to date information as needed," Superintendent Eddie Kindle said in a letter to parents and staff.
