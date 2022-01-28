COVID-19 related staffing shortages have plagued school districts across the country, including in mid-Michigan.
While there is a shortage of substitute teachers in many local districts, there's more than enough volunteers.
Janelle Hunt is the parent of a second and third grader at Auburn Elementary.
"If I want my kids to have the best school experience, I need to participate to make it good for both the school and for my family," Janelle Hunt said.
One of the most important jobs for the volunteers is popping popcorn. It was commonplace pre-pandemic, and they said it brings back a sense of normalcy now.
"So, I want them to have a good school year, so if it's donating supplies, or popping popcorn, or a fundraiser, a color run, whatever it is to make it possible," Hunt said.
The 30 or so regular volunteers at Auburn also shelve library books, read with students, and go on field trips.
"Without them, things would definitely take a slower pace here. They come in and they help children find books, check out books, they manage the circulation desk. They help in the processing of books behind the scenes," said Auburn Elementary media teacher Pam Simon.
Unfortunately, volunteers cannot fill in for teachers.
"Today, we have four teachers out of the building, and we do not have subs that picked up those jobs. And so, in that situation, we can't have our volunteers just step into those positions, we do have to use a teacher that's highly qualified or we have to use someone from, we have to use will sub, that's the sub system we use," Simon said.
Principal Amy Bailey said the school wasn't able to have volunteers last year, so kids lost out on resources like library books.
"Those students don't have the opportunity to work one on one with someone, so that, that, just having that. The library, having children, checking out books. During last year we didn't check out books, and so now the students are checking out books. And so, the kids love that, right?" Bailey said.
Most volunteers are parents, but the school also sees grandparents and retired teachers helping too.
